Track Premiere: Resist Possession "In Vain"

“The introduction of [‘In Vain’] comes from an old TV documentary in which is included the only filmed exorcism that has been [authenticated] by the Vatican,” explains Pz.Kpfw. “Translation of the introduction: ‘In a World where science has made so many progresses and has helped Man so much to understand the mysteries and the secrets inside and outside of him, here comes someone who is saying to me in the clearest language: ‘Yes, the Demon does exist and I have met him.’”

Pz.Kpfw continues: “This song takes part into the concept behind Exorkizein: the life, the work as an Exorcist, and the death of Gabriele Amorth, last known chief Exorcist of the Vatican, who passed away on the 16th of September 2016. We have [imagined] him in this song filled with confidence in his own ability to save a Possessed one. But when he realises that the Demon is the strongest, his only words for the passing victim are ‘Ashes to Ashes and Dust to Dust,’ washing his hands of the Death he brings among the crying family of the now dead Possessed victim. Regarding the album, we think that it is a real step ahead for us, without losing our identity, our primal rage and aim to defend the Metal we worship for years and that is performed A.M.S.G. We have faced the trial that was the line-up change that occurred in November 2015 and have been reborn stronger than ever.”

“Hard is the work to fulfill the exorcism ritual, only a few can achieve it, many are done in vain . . .”