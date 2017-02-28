Hands of Despair Premiere New Video for "Étoc"

The making of Étoc

The whole idea came from [guitarist] Alexandre [Primeau]. He studied film and filming, so he has an eye and a mind for such things. Considering the song speaks of adopting integrity and confidence as a person, he thought of the journey every man and woman lives, from birth to death.

So in October, last year, he rented a camera, took to the field which he had previously scouted with a friend of his and proceeded in creating a long road for our protagonist (Michel Lajeunesse, what a man!). Then we went to this castle Alex found near Prairies River, on Iles-de-la-Visitation, which had this very traditional, circular common room with a huge hearth in the middle. We immediately knew how the band portion of the movie was going to be filmed.

Everything went so well. Since this is our second video, it was very natural and we had all we wanted by the end of a long nine or ten hours of work, during which we had played the song about 13 times: That's a little more than two hours! The completion of the project rested on Alex’s work editing the video and ultimately connected really well with our timetable - our next show being on March 17th, opening for Amorphis and Swallow the Sun at Foufounes Électriques with Extensive Enterprise, then we go back to jamming and tweaking the songs we have composed for a third release in the near future.

Let’s just say 2017 is going to be a productive year and it all starts with "Étoc"!

Lyrics (French)

Ce goût vicié d'un indomptable,

D'un impalpable enflammement,

Cette tentation, elle te frappera comme les autres

Ne fuit pas ce ciel obscur, affronte



Peu importe la sombreur des âmes

Dresse toi tel l'aube



De tes bottes, tu as usé bien des routes,

Ta volonté inénarrable en a surpri plus d'un

La leur gisant déjà bien oubliée

Dans ce vide qui les tourmente



Mais, comme eux, tu ne pourras résister

l'atteinte de inassouvissable clepsydre



elle prend, elle gruge, elle coupe, elle détruit,

elle ne t'oublie jamais



et ce même si elle te pousse dans ces dédales noircies

De l'oblitération mentale et mémorielle



elle prend, elle gruge, elle coupe, elle détruit,

elle ne t'oublie jamais



Tel la chaîne reliant l'ancre

Sache rester fort, fier, debout!

Affronte les Tempêtes,

Affronte les flots

Qui reviendront incessamment



N'erre pas trop loin de ta condition

N'erre plus, la presse saura te faucher

Sache rester droit.



Sache redevenir toi



Sache te tenir droit

Lyrics (English)



This vitiated taste of an indomitable,

An impalpable ignition,

This temptation, it will strike you as with others

Do not flee from obscure skies, confront

No matter the darkness of souls

Rise up like the dawn



Your boots have worn many roads

Your unsurpassable will has surprised many

Theirs is lying, already forgotten

In this void that torments them



But like them, you will not resist

To reach the unassailable clepsydra



She takes

She eats away

She cuts

She destroys

She never forgets

Never



Even if she pushes you in these blackened mazes

Of mental and memorial obliteration



She takes

She eats away

She cuts

She destroys

She never forgets

Never



Such as the chain linking the anchor

Know to stay strong, proud, standing!

Confront the tempests

Confront the waves

For they shall return incessantly



Don’t stray too far from you condition

Stray no more, the hurry will swipe you down

Know to stay upright



Know to become yourself again



Know to stand erect