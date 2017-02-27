Track Premiere: Mortiis - 'The Great Leap (Godflesh Remix)'

Not content to rest with just the regular version of their album The Great Deceiver, industrial rock outfit Mortiis have collaborated with an impressive lineup of musicians to create The Great Corrupter, a remixed and reimagined collection from the 2016 album.

Industrial metal titans Godflesh are part of The Great Corrupter’s roster, executing a version of “The Great Leap.” The song takes on a noticeably darker tone under the duo’s guidance, the drums pounding under the dark instrumental waves.

“Godflesh was groundbreaking in bridging the gap between industrial and extreme metal in the ‘90s,” Mortiis says. “Having their take on our song is simply amazing. Without Godflesh, a lot of fans would not have opened their minds to different genres of extreme music.”