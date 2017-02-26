STREAMING: Medico Peste "Hallucinating Warmth and Bliss"

Formed in Krakow, Poland in 2010, Medico Peste aren't your typical run of the mill black metal offering. Neither Scandinavian, Germanic, French, or British, the Poles have tapped into a sound that's altogether alien and uninviting. Like the darkest dark. The group's debut album, א: Tremendum et Fascinatio, continues to mystify to this very day. It's like if Disharmonic Orchestra were black metal and completely enthralled by Arnold Schoenberg's vision on atonality and dissonance.

Five years on, Medico Peste have crafted a new EP, Herzogian Darkness, which follows up on the strangeness, the weirdness, the otherworldliness, the evilness of the debut. Certainly, W.T.C. Productions are having a banner year -- check out Inferno! -- with Medico Peste representing black metal's next innovative wave. That we're able to premiere "Hallucinating Warmth and Bliss" off Herzogian Darkness in all its obscure glory is the highlight of the week.

Bring on Medico Peste! Bring on "Hallucinating Warmth and Bliss"!