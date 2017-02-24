Video Premiere: Zig Zags - 'Riddle of Steel'

This new Zig Zags video sums up the band nicely: part-punk, part-metal band rocking out in an arcade while their audience plays a bunch of vintage games.

“Riddle of Steel” starts off like a goofy advertisement for the Vintage Arcade Superstore. The band members go through some of the games and encourage you to check it out for yourself, accompanied by a guy in a skeleton mask and a kid who looks thoroughly uncomfortable at being there.

Inside the store, the band is playing “Riddle of Steel” while a crowd of people play the arcade games and bob their heads. Bonus points if you can find longtime Decibel contributor J. Bennett in the crowd!