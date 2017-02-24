Video Premiere: Zig Zags - 'Riddle of Steel'/
This new Zig Zags video sums up the band nicely: part-punk, part-metal band rocking out in an arcade while their audience plays a bunch of vintage games.
“Riddle of Steel” starts off like a goofy advertisement for the Vintage Arcade Superstore. The band members go through some of the games and encourage you to check it out for yourself, accompanied by a guy in a skeleton mask and a kid who looks thoroughly uncomfortable at being there.
Inside the store, the band is playing “Riddle of Steel” while a crowd of people play the arcade games and bob their heads. Bonus points if you can find longtime Decibel contributor J. Bennett in the crowd!
Guitarist/vocalist Jed Maheu explains that he stumbled upon the arcade by chance.
“The story behind the spot is that I was on a Home Depot run and saw it and went in and was blown away by it, and then later found out it was in the movies King of Kong and Man vs. Snake,” he says.
Zig Zags’ new 7-inch featuring “Riddle of Steel” and “Ripping Death” (which you can hear above) is out today through Famous Class. Pick it up here.
The band will also be heading to Europe for all of March on tour. Check them out if they're in your area:
3/1 - Hamburg - Komet
3/2 - Wurzburg - Immerhin
3/3 - Brussels - Madam Moustache
3/4 - Amsterdam - Pacific Parc
3/5 - Sheffield - Lughole
3/6 - Newcastle - The Cluny
3/7 - Dublin - The Grand Social
3/8 - Liverpool - Drop The Dumballs
3/9 - London - Shacklewell
3/10 - Antwerp - HetBos
3/11 - Eindhoven - Stroomhuis
3/12 - Leiden - Gebr De Nobel
3/13 - Paris - Espace B
3/14 - Lyon - Sonic
3/15 - Toulouse - Le Ravelin
3/16 - Barcelona - Rocksound
3/17 - Vitoria - Cosmic Fest
3/18 - Pau - Le Penguin Alternatif
3/19 - Gigors- Gigors Electrique
3/21 - Torino - Blah Blah
3/22 - Recanati - DONG
3/23 - Milano – Ligera
3/24 - Innsbruck - PMK
3/25 - Geneva - Undertown
3/26 - Karlsruhe - Alte Hackerei
3/27 - Leipzig - Zoro
3/28 - Berlin - Monarch
3/29 - Copenhagen - Lygtens Kro
3/30 - Stockholm - Oberen
3/31 - Oslo - Revolver
4/1 - Gothenburg - Pustervik
4/2 - Aalborg - Studenterhuset