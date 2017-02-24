Track Premiere: Saturn - 'Still Young'

Traditional metal crew Saturn know how to bring together a sound that pays homage to the heavy metal bands who have inspired them while staying modern.

On new song “Still Young,” guitarists Robin Tidebrink and Linkan Lindgren lead the charge with a flurry of feel good riffs and guitar solos. Bassist/vocalist Oscar Pehrson’s vocals are in top form and would find themselves at home in the 70’s and 80’s (though they’re a fine fit and very welcome on Saturn’s music today as well).

Saturn says they chose to record their upcoming album, Beyond Spectra, without overdubs or many effects in post-production. The end result is a live-sounding, energetic song.