For Those About To Squawk: Six Feet Under, Xibalba, King Woman

As it starts to warm up, so does the release schedule… I dunno, here we go…

Six Feet Under release Torment on Metal Blade… and what’s to be said about this that hasn’t already been said? This listen is a patently boring experience, I mean like every time there’s a new 6FU, this birdbrain is hoping that it’ll be SOMEWHAT of a return to form, but realistically... it’s not. This is lowest common denominator death metal in its purest form, and I’m sure this is just so the band can go out on the road and make a couple of bucks. The stiff, basic guitar riffing is only eclipsed by Barnes’ gargle which comes across as dull and uninspired here. The production isn’t bad, and everything is clear and crisp although utterly devoid of any life. I’d like to add that there’s no way I’d ever go into a 6FU record expecting virtuosity, inspiration, nuance or anything like that. It’s just that this seems MORE uninspired than any previous efforts, and doesn’t’ come across as fun as some other releases. This plods along slowly, and even when the pace is picked up this is a banal experience, that leaves the listener as flat as the record itself. 2 Fucking Pecks.