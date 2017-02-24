For Those About To Squawk: Six Feet Under, Xibalba, King Woman/
As it starts to warm up, so does the release schedule… I dunno, here we go…
Six Feet Under release Torment on Metal Blade… and what’s to be said about this that hasn’t already been said? This listen is a patently boring experience, I mean like every time there’s a new 6FU, this birdbrain is hoping that it’ll be SOMEWHAT of a return to form, but realistically... it’s not. This is lowest common denominator death metal in its purest form, and I’m sure this is just so the band can go out on the road and make a couple of bucks. The stiff, basic guitar riffing is only eclipsed by Barnes’ gargle which comes across as dull and uninspired here. The production isn’t bad, and everything is clear and crisp although utterly devoid of any life. I’d like to add that there’s no way I’d ever go into a 6FU record expecting virtuosity, inspiration, nuance or anything like that. It’s just that this seems MORE uninspired than any previous efforts, and doesn’t’ come across as fun as some other releases. This plods along slowly, and even when the pace is picked up this is a banal experience, that leaves the listener as flat as the record itself. 2 Fucking Pecks.
There’s more than one band called Xibalba, but there’s one that sticks out in particular, and that’s the one from California. (I know, I know there’s ALSO a Xibalba from Mexico, but this isn’t that one… I promise) Diablo Con Amor… Adios on Closed Casket Activities. These dudes aren’t breaking any new boundaries here, sludgy riffs give way to black metalish parts giving way to mid paced romps. This is only a 3 song EP, but the material here is dark, gritty and depressive without sounding like some bummed out kid’s bedroom experiment. I like this, and there’s a foot firmly planted in the crust scene here, just listen to those guitars. These guys are no posers and that bleeds through in these tracks, I just wish there was more. Pecking digging it. 7 Fucking Pecks.
What does one say about a band called King Woman? Why not just call it Queen? What? That’s already taken? Oh. So… Created In The Image Of Suffering: this is OPPRESSIVE doom, like megalithic riffs. Thick and sludgy with ethereal female fronted vocals. Semi-akin to metalgaze, but CITIOS comes across a little meaner than your standard doom metal fare. Vocalist Kristina Esfandiari's ghostly vocals literally give the impression of one passing over into the afterlife. Imagine a heavy as peck doom band fronted by a more haunting Hope Sandoval. Billowy Doom, did I just invent a new genre? Noble first effort. 6 Fucking Pecks.
Well… until next time… Adieu…