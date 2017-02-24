DEMO:Listen: GOD

Welcome to Demo:listen, your weekly peek into the future of underground metal. Whether it’s death, grind, black, doom, sludge, heavy, progressive, stoner, retro, post-, etc. we're here to bring you the latest demos from the newest bands. On this week’s Demo:listen, we ask you to get right with the progressive metal marvel that is GOD.

Listen, I'm not great at keeping up with whatever Dutch posts here on a weekly basis. I know there are a lot of scary albums with shabbily drawn covers and band members named Goathumper and Biblewrecker. I know a lot of these bands are very angry about organized religion and like Venom. I imagine some are pretty good. So I am here for a one-time visit to help listeners get right with GOD.

GOD arrived in my mailbox via unsolicited submission. When you cover music you get a lot of these things. I'd estimate the tally in the hundreds each calendar year. I'm not sure why I decided to listen outside of the sheer audacity of calling your musical project GOD. The Goathumpers of the world check in all the time but we don't get to hear from GOD very often. And GOD is much more polite and understanding of e-mail etiquette.

And guess what: GOD kind of kicks ass! This album has definite religious overtones but the lack of lyrics and Michael Sweet nonsense makes it inviting to even the most hardened hesher heathen. And GOD - whether he/she is the real deal or just an abundantly talented emissary - has such ample chops that we think he/she works at a Guitar Center.

We asked GOD to tell us a little more. And GOD, who is better at shielding their identity than any black metal hardass, indulged. "GOD challenges listeners to consider their life and death through the power of music. The sound of GOD is best described as multi-layered progressive instrumental metal utilizing basses as rhythms and guitars as leads. GOD features meticulously crafted layers of polyrhythms, leads, cleans, ambiance and melody. GOD utilizes the concept of inception to induce thought into the listener through each song title. GOD is greater than the individual who felt led to create the concept of multi-layered progressive metal and as such wishes to remain completely anonymous."

Fair enough. GOD is also at work on GOD II. Weekly prayer commences below.