Xibalba discuss their return with new EP

Tell me a bit about the songwriting process and how the songs on the new EP came together.

Usually when we write songs, a lot of the time our drummer and guitar player sit down and they’ll spend months mapping songs out. They’re the kind of people who will write a song one day, then the next day be like, ‘Nah.’ Then they’ll write another song, and I’ll be stoked on it, and they’ll go, ‘Nah.’ Then they’ll go back to it a month later. Once they finally map out the songs I’ll come in and go over it with the lyrics. That’s why every record we put out is always kinda spaced out—it takes us forever to agree on a song or two (laughs).

Is that a painful process or is it fun for you?

No, it’s fun. The writing side, I let them write most of it, but as far as recording, that’s a lazy process as well. For us, trying to record… there are a lot of bands that are like, hey, you have to write songs, you have a month, and you have to record it in a week. That would never work for us. There’s only three songs [on the EP], but it took us two months to do it. I’d do a song, then two weeks later, I’d be like, ‘I want to do the next song.’ For us, it’s a very slow process.

Why is that?

I think it’s just timing. Everybody works. The lyrical content, as far as me trying to write a song and put lyrics to it, I overthink it, then I don’t want to do it… a lot of the concepts on our records are very personal. Writing songs and putting them on the record, half the time I’m like, “Nah, I’m not going to write this.”