Track Premiere: Foreseen - 'Chemical Heritage'/
Finnish crossover thrashers Foreseen are in Grave Danger with their new LP. OK, they’re totally fine, but their forthcoming album is called Grave Danger and their song “Chemical Heritage,” which you can hear below, totally rips.
It’s a fast-paced attack, relying on driving riffs, tight drumming and in-your-face vocals (they’re in Finnish, so you might not understand them but they don’t suffer for it). There’s a guitar solo and more than a few opportunities to circle pit around your desk.
The crossover crew will release Grave Danger by way of 20 Buck Spin on April 21. Preorders are yet unavailable but you can follow the band on Facebook to stay in the loop; they'll be on the road in the States in April and May.
4/21: Middle East Upstairs – Boston, MA w/ Peacebreakers, Leigon 76, Hammer And The Nails, Burden
4/23: Sunnyvale – Brooklyn, NY w/ Red Death
4/24: Ortlieb’s – Philadelphia, PA w/ Red Death, Passion, Shadow Of Lies
4/25: Sidebar – Baltimore, MD w/ Red Death, Coffin Dust, Malicious Code
4/26: TBA – Washington, DC w/ Red Death
4/27: The Proxy – Richmond, VA w/ Red Death
4/28: King's – Raleigh, NC w/ Red Death, Bloodrite, Holder's Scar
4/29: Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA w/ Red Death
5/01: O'Malley's – Miami, FL
5/02: Transitions Art Gallery – Tampa, FL w/ Flamethrower, C.D.N.
5/03: Siberia – New Orleans, LA
5/04: TBA – Houston, TX
5/05: Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX w/ Graven Rite, Creeping Death, Expander, Afflictive Nature
5/06: Sidewinder – Austin, TX
5/07: Club Dada – Dallas, TX