Track Premiere: Foreseen - 'Chemical Heritage'

Finnish crossover thrashers Foreseen are in Grave Danger with their new LP. OK, they’re totally fine, but their forthcoming album is called Grave Danger and their song “Chemical Heritage,” which you can hear below, totally rips.

It’s a fast-paced attack, relying on driving riffs, tight drumming and in-your-face vocals (they’re in Finnish, so you might not understand them but they don’t suffer for it). There’s a guitar solo and more than a few opportunities to circle pit around your desk.