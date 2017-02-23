Grave Disclosure: Funeral Chant interview & stream

Just twenty days ago, Funeral Chant released their self-titled demo. 100 independently released cassette tapes comprised of 5 original songs, 1 Repugnant cover. The tapes sold out in just over a fortnight. And no wonder they moved so quickly. Funeral Chant is at once novel and completely fulfilling. A sound unlike anything you’ve heard before, and yet the band seems to somehow capitalize on all of your pre-existing tastes. Like meeting a stranger and feeling like you’ve been best friends your whole life, except the stranger is actually omniscient and evil, and that's how they know you so well, and you're doomed. So, to gain a better understanding of the macabre spell they’ve cast on the world, we reached out to Funeral Chant.

With whom from Funeral Chant have we made contact?

Cruel Force.

What was lacking in the current landscape of extreme metal that you sought to bring into being with Funeral Chant?

This band does not exist to fill any void in the current landscape of extreme metal, we create these songs for our own sake.