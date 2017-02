Leading up to their much-anticipated set at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, Philly doom lords Crypt Sermon are releasing an exclusive new track called “De Mysteriis Doom Sathanas” (no, that’s not a typo) as part of our famed Decibel Flexi Series!

Don't be cursed in eternity and miss this limited edition gem—get a deluxe Decibel subscription by Monday, February 27 at 10 AM EST and this flexi is yours for life eternal.