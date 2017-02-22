Full Album Stream: Rebel Wizard - 'Triumph of Gloom'

Rebel Wizard have coined their own definition for their music: negative metal. The project of Nekrasov’s NKSV, Rebel Wizard is a combination of black, thrash, heavy and power metal. You can get a taste of the negativity with a full album stream of Triumph of Gloom, originally self-released and now slated for a re-release through Prosthetic Records.

The gallop of thrash and power metal is present, fused with the evil vocals and negativity. Stream the album in full below.



"Anarchic alchemical process of outsider energies respecting the power of traditional triumphant metal into a unique sound to smash out the coerced gloom and banality of our times" explains NKSV.