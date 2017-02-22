That Tour Was Awesome: Ultimate Revenge Tour (Venom, Slayer, and Exodus)

How were the crowds on the tour?

Bray: The crowds were batshit crazy, as were all metal gigs of this period. It was the first time I'd seen stage diving and mosh pits.

Holt: The crowds were awesome. We were playing theaters and stuff; the last show of the tour, I believe, was the Hollywood Palladium. I remember rolling into town and our van was just billowing smoke like a dragon, and we could do it on demand, just give the gas a little pop, you know? We were pulling into Hollywood right by a bus stop, there were some people sitting there, and we were like, “Get ‘em! Get ‘em!” and we just smogged them out with this massive wall of black smoke. The only show on the tour we didn’t play was San Francisco; the show was at the Kabuki Theater, a venue we sold out on our own. We were playing first on the bill so just didn’t see the logic in playing first at home in a venue that we sell out on our own, you know? But the tour was great, I think us and Slayer were certainly… how do I say it without disrespecting our peers? We were smoking Venom (laughs). You know, we were young and hungry and we also had serious musical skill, but at the same time I think the beauty in Venom was the sloppiness to it, you know? It just made for a wall of thunder; I love it. It was fucking awesome, I watched them every night. And they were super nice guys; Cronos [Conrand Lant, Venom bassist/vocalist] was a fun guy to hang out with.

Do you have any particularly wild or interesting stories from this tour?

Bray: All the stories are hazy under alcohol, but I remember the fight with [Slayer bassist/vocalist] Tom [Araya] and Cronos very clearly [more on that below], also seeing both support bands jumping off stage to go crazy when we came on. After our part of the tour was over, [Venom manager] Eric [Cook] and I stayed on for a few added Slayer dates after the main tour. Slayer's tour manager gave us a lift in their tour mini bus and it was filthy with food and drink smeared all over. Eric said, “This is fuckin' disgusting.” Their tour manager said, “Nah, that's metal.” Anyway, we got to the gig and I jumped out, having a chat with their tour manager, and after a moment I realized Eric wasn't with us. We both looked back to see him taking a shit on the driver's seat. I said, “Naaaah, that's heavy metal.”

Lombardo: Another interesting story that happened was when we were on the way to meet the guys and we were at this place called Larry’s Hideaway in Toronto. And we had a long drive from Winnipeg to Toronto, and we didn’t have a hotel in four or five days, nobody showered, we were just filthy. So we get to Toronto and it’s the night before; we had a show the next day. We went to the club but we had nowhere to go, there was no hotel, we didn’t have money for a hotel. We get there and hang out, and the club owner says we can drink whatever we want and we can sleep in the attic. He says there’s no bed but it’s clean, and you guys can sleep on the floor. So we made ourselves at home in the club, we were drinking, we’re all right drunk and having a good time, as we did all the time during that period. And I disappear. I just left the club and walked down the street; I was drunk, just roaming the streets of Toronto. I went back and they said, “Dude, you just disappeared on us, where’d you go?” I said, “I don’t know.” Maybe I told them I just went outside or whatever. Then I disappear again, and they start looking for me. Jeff, that guy was just so cool. He finds me in the bathroom (laughs). He’s banging on the stall and it was locked or something happened to the door, he said, where he couldn’t get to me. He notices that I’m in the stall and he tries to pull the door and he’s breaking the door and he’s pulling it hard, just like, “I’ll get you, Dave!” I’m passed out on the toilet (laughs). He’s pulling the door, and he realizes, he tells me the story the next day, that he didn’t have to pull the door; all he had to do was just push it and it would open. So he’s frantically breaking the door, then he pushes it and realizes all he had to do was push it; he picks me up and we stumble to the attic and he throws me on the floor. The next day I wake up with breakfast in my pocket, which was pancakes, and I had a very nice pillow—they laid me on the floor, put my breakfast in my pocket, and laid a little stack of pancakes under my head as a pillow. They were playing tricks on me. I wake up and Jeff said, “Dude, you were hilarious last night.” He told me the story about how he was breaking the door down then realized he just had to push the door. He said, “You know what was funny, Dave? The only thing you asked me was, ‘Were my pants down?’” He told me, “No, your pants weren’t down, you were fine. You just had to go somewhere just to get away.” Apparently I just went to the bathroom and never came out. But Jeff was my hero that night. It was such an amazing and innocent time in the band’s life. It was great. I remember getting to the Hollywood Palladium and performing with these guys [Venom]; it was funny how they portrayed themselves as being evil but in all actuality Venom were just a bunch of nuts like we were. What cracked me up about Abaddon was the amount of drums that guy had; he had not only one layer of toms, he had two, sometimes three layers of tom-toms. I only had four or five tom-toms, and possibly a fan; he had a whole air-conditioning unit behind him; like, really dude? It was just amazing; it was a great experience. Playing Studio 54 was a real treat; I had heard about that club and the whole Saturday Night Fever disco era, so for the band to play that club was pretty damn cool. For it to be Venom, Slayer, and Exodus, that was definitely the end of the disco era and the beginning of the thrash metal era. That was amazing, I remember backstage at the club there was some fool back there, I guess he was the last remaining disco fan or something, he was hanging out with two chicks, he was probably 5'1”, and the only reason those two chicks were with him was because he had a bag of blow, but that bag of blow ended up being powdered sugar or something (laughs).

Holt: Leading to do this interview, I was trying to think, and, god, maybe we just drank too much and I can’t remember it (laughs). And I’ve got a really strong memory; I own four trunks full of photos and I can pretty much tell you where every photo was taken. That tour, though, is kind of a blur, but I think less due to the alcohol and more just because we were kids and everything was full speed. But there were some great moments: first time I ever met Bobby Blitz was at the Studio 54 show; our friendship that’s spanned all these years began that night. It was just tons of fun.