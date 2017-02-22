Petrification Will Give you a permanent bangover with the old-school death of "The Headless One"

/

Being inspired by the classics doesn't mean you can just follow through and pull off something worthy of your forebears. But someone in Portland has unbolted a crypt and unleashed the debut four-song EP Summon Horrendous Destruction by Petrification. 

Listening to the doom-flavored death of "The Headless One" will practically make your torso sprout a leather jacket as the band eschews any polish or pretense in favor of messy, faithful, cataclysmic old-school death. 

Check the song out below. It's as raw and gruesome as a neck stump spurting gore. 

Summon Horrendous Destruction will be out on cassette and digital on March 3rd on Sentient Ruin and you can preorder it right here.

/ / Comment
, , ,

shane.mehling

submit to reddit