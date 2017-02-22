TRAUMA, ASSAULT, & SONIC "MACHINATIONS": HARK INTERVIEW AND FULL ALBUM STREAM

There are a few elements that I can't quite place -- are there inspirations, either compositional or simply rooted in vibe, that are perhaps nontraditional or outside the usual metal scope?

It’s great that you can pick up vibes from outside the metal boundaries. I really feel like what we create isn’t always as conscious and definite as some people seem to require their music to be. The happy accidents, creative and energetic friction in the rehearsal room is where the real magic comes from. The unforeseen. Again, we’re simply music fans, across the board.

Who knows? I might’ve picked up some vocal cadence/phrasing subconsciously from my recent obsessions with Die Antwoord and Azeaila Banks or from having been re-visiting The Cult and S.O.D along with some prime-era Metallica and along with my timeless connection with Quicksand’s Slip. Joe’s lead chops come from Stevie Ray Vaughan as much as they do from Dimebag Darrel. [Drummer] Simon [Bonwick]’s on-point drumming comes as much from his Lars and Igor Cavalera worship as it does from his love of Thin Lizzy's Brian Downey and The Police's Stewart Copeland. We want as much presence on the bass as I hear in Black Sabbath and as much gnarl as The Jesus Lizard and Unsane. I feel like there are some transcendental moments in the segue that we titled "Comnixant 3.0" which transitions into "The Purge," that could be referred to with a prog-rock reference point yet conversely could be undefinable in the sense that it is made up from one of the many subconscious moments that we reach for in the rehearsal room.

Talk to me about the lessons learned between the first full-length and Machinations. How did that affect the trajectory of the band and how you got down to the shred this time out?

We toured a lot, and hit Europe and the UK many times with Clutch, Red Fang, Prong and KEN mode. We’ve all grown as individuals and musicians/artists naturally of course, and so this all fed into where we’re at for Machinations. I think we’ve instinctively become more of a family unit since Joe joined, too, and we all feel truly cut from the same or highly similar cloth. Essentially we’re coming from the same place, and have really allowed each other to grow in every respect.