Artificial Brain Record Release Announced As Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Party

You probably already know that the inaugural Decibel Metal & Beer Fest is going to be a great weekend of the best metal and beer around, but now the deal is even sweeter. Decibel has partnered with BlowtheScene.com to present Artificial Brain’s Infrared Horizon album release as a Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Party show! 

The New York tech death outfit will be joined by Pyrrhon and Philly-based grinders Die Choking at The Barbary in Philadelphia. Tickets for this stacked matinee are just $10 online and $12 at the door, but Metal & Beer Fest ticket holders pay just $6 at the door. The show is a 3pm matinee and will be over in time for you to head to the Fillmore (conveniently located up the street) for the fest. 

Don’t miss out on this stacked weekend. Tickets for Metal & Beer Fest featuring Sleep, Agoraphobic Nosebleed and more are available here and tickets for Artificial Brain’s release party are here. See you out there!

Vince Bellino

