Artificial Brain Record Release Announced As Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Party

The New York tech death outfit will be joined by Pyrrhon and Philly-based grinders Die Choking at The Barbary in Philadelphia. Tickets for this stacked matinee are just $10 online and $12 at the door, but Metal & Beer Fest ticket holders pay just $6 at the door. The show is a 3pm matinee and will be over in time for you to head to the Fillmore (conveniently located up the street) for the fest.