Decibel's Landmark 150th Issue is Now Available!

And to celebrate, we have a cover story on the sixth annual Decibel Magazine Tour, showcasing Kreator, Obituary, Midnight and Horrendous. This milestone issue also includes a limited edition Obituary flexi disc, featuring the exclusive new track, "No," which will not be included on the band's new self-titled album. Come party with us in style.

Deluxe Decibel subscribers will receive our March issue containing the Obituary flexi over the next couple weeks, but if you still wanna score one, we have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number available with the issue in our webstore here.

After that, don't forget the secure tickets to the Decibel Tour show nearest your town. It's only a month away!