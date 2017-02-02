Primitive Origins: Night Sun – ‘Mournin'’

This time around, the subject of this column was suggested to us by a reader (hails, La Chinga), who argued that Night Sun's 1972 album Mournin' was worthy of our inspection. So, we tracked it down (well, typed the band name and album name into YouTube's search engine, making at least three typos, but, goddammit, we found it), and we're happy to be bringing you our thoughts on this wild, proto-prog-metal gem .

And those thoughts are positive: this German band's album is off the charts with its energy, as opener “Plastic Shotgun” proves, the vocalist racing to keep up with the frantic prog-hard-rock of the players; love that main riff, one that many prog metal six-stringers of years to come would play variations of. Second cut “Crazy Woman” has another killer, stuttering main riff before one of the album's focal points comes in: the organ. I'm not the biggest organ guy, but I can appreciate when a longhair is wailing away on one of those things, which is clearly happening here.