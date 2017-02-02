Canadian Band Goes to India; Takes Lots of Pictures

If Edmonton’s All Else Fails is known for anything around these parts it’s for titling their previous release Fucktropolis, a release that was given mention in the Throw Me a Frickin’ Bone column a couple years back. Their music - which draws comparisons to the likes of Killswitch Engage, newer In Flames, Unearth and similar sounding melodic mavens - may not be of the sort that gets the blood flowing of yours truly, but you gotta give it up to any indie band that can walk out of a pressing plant with boxes full of anything called Fucktropolis. You also have to give it to any band that has somehow managed to play its first shows outside of its home country on the other side of the planet, especially when there are umpteen places to play between here and there, including their neighbours to the direct south in the U.S. But that would be too easy. So, All Else Fails took off to India for a hopefully-not-once-in-a-lifetime adventure/vacation/mini-tour that included shows at Banglore’s Unmaad Fest and Alcheringa Fest in Guwahati – in fact, at this very point in time, they’re still terrorizing the streets, beaches and bars of the latter, so obviously this post is somewhat pre-emptive, but whaddya gonna do? They also have a new video for a song called “The Sons of Plenty” off of their forthcoming The Forever Lie EP which is set for release on February 17th. Seeing as how much I love travelling in general and my curiousity about metal and metal scenes in other parts of the world, I tracked the band down and asked for a tour diary of their time in India. Instead of submitting the same-old same-old, vocalist/guitarist Barrett Klesko whipped out his selfie stick and offered up the lion’s share of the journey’s first half via photos. Video and contact info at the bottom of the page.