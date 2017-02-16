Track Premiere: Gridfailure - 'Hostile Alchemist'

Gridfailure’s music is a prime example of dark experimentation. On the one-man project’s latest EP, Hostile Alchemy, Gridfailure harnessed the destructive and confusing emotions of the 2016 election cycle.

“Hostile Alchemist” gets inside your head. There’s no abrasive walls of noise or bombastic drumming. Instead, a collection of instruments and field recordings partner with muddy vocals for the less-abrasive but still-chilling experiment you hear below. A feeling of mounting pressure runs throughout the entirety; “Hostile Alchemist” could have been unceremoniously yanked from a nightmare or the darkest corners of your imagination.