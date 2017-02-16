Justify Your Shitty Taste: Testament's “The Ritual"

But, man, there's also the speedy “Let Go of My World,” the dirge-y title track (not a ballad, really), and the outrageously catchy “Deadline” putting together a cool mid-album trio of tunes; later there are songs you've absolutely forgotten about but are still legitimately great, like “The Sermon” (rules: how good were the band at writing memorable songs at this point? And can we talk about vocal lines? Let's talk about Testament's vocal lines: they are incredible on this album) and “Troubled Dreams” (also rules: this song ends this album with confidence, a heavy stomp that embraces the mid-tempo sounds that are universal across this disc, but injects them with some of the heaviest sonics on The Ritual, almost a promise, maybe an apology, definitely a good idea). “As the Seasons Grey” even has a fake-out fade-out ending, and we all love those, right?

One of the many things I love about Testament is the variety in their material; while it's all thrash, some is of the near-Teutonic levels of blinders-on variety (the debut), elsewhere it's ultra-heavy and modern (Demonic), classic '80s (Practice What You Preach), or melodic and mid-tempo (this album). Where you spend the most time hanging out depends on what kind of thrasher you are. While I spend tons of time in the '80s and getting Teutonic, when the mood strikes for mid-tempo and melodic, I'm blown away every time by the songs they crafted here.

My defense of Testament's melodic material will likely lead to my premature death one way or another, but I stand by it: when they're crafting songs that are as mature as they are thrashing, they hit on a sweet spot that few bands do, and no one does as well. The Ritual is Testament at the height of their melodic powers. Maybe they were hoping for some Black Album trickle-down, but we the listeners got out of it a thrash album that has aged very, very well, and one that is well worthy of much defense. And if this doesn't convince you, go listen to "Electric Crown" again. And if that doesn't convince you, let's just meet for a few beers; we have things to discuss.