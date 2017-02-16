Full Album Stream: Benighted - 'Necrobreed'

The new Benighted album will rip you to shreds, metaphorically of course. Not even a second after the album’s introductory soundbite is over, the French deathgrind outfit are tearing into eleven fast and furious tracks.

Ex-Necrophagist drummer Romain Goulon has joined Benighted’s ranks for Necrobreed, manning the kit fervently. The band slows down very little but that isn’t to their detriment— their unrelenting speed coupled with Julien Truchan’s varied vocal deliveries (there are pig squeals in spades) make a deadly pair.