Demo:listen: Morbid Rites

“The demo was recorded at our practice space, which is Ethan and Gage’s house,” explains Dakota. “Ethan had just bought some stuff to do recordings at home, so this was his first attempt at engineering, mixing, and mastering, and he really nailed it. He got a great raw sound that was perfect for this release.” We’re inclined to agree. Morbid Rites’ demo will snap your neck while soothing your fears. Because here’s a new band dedicated to the old ways. As Dakota puts it: “We’re definitely not trying to reinvent the thrash metal wheel, but we want to bring that raw primitive sound that the bands we love had back, without sounding deliberately retro.”

Morbid Rites’ demo tape is still available for purchase, as well as download. If you’re looking for underground and untrendy true metal then look no further.