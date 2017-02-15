Track Premiere: Hyborian - 'Maelstrom'

Hyborian’s brand of hard rock/metal comes from Kansas City, but their ideas come from outer space. The band is prepping to release their first album, Hyborian: Volume I, which tells the story of an interdimensional time traveller.

“The Traveller is a being that exists outside of humanity's understanding of space and time,” singer Martin Bush explains. “He wanders the cosmos, visiting and recording times of great strife or hardship, great suffering or great triumph. We are his chosen mouthpiece on Earth, so we relate those stories, whether from far in the past or far in the future.”

“Maelstrom,” the first single from the album, which we bring you today, tells the tale of a great battle.