Track Premiere: Hyborian - 'Maelstrom'/
Hyborian’s brand of hard rock/metal comes from Kansas City, but their ideas come from outer space. The band is prepping to release their first album, Hyborian: Volume I, which tells the story of an interdimensional time traveller.
“The Traveller is a being that exists outside of humanity's understanding of space and time,” singer Martin Bush explains. “He wanders the cosmos, visiting and recording times of great strife or hardship, great suffering or great triumph. We are his chosen mouthpiece on Earth, so we relate those stories, whether from far in the past or far in the future.”
“Maelstrom,” the first single from the album, which we bring you today, tells the tale of a great battle.
“Lyrically ‘Maelstrom’ is the story of a mountaintop battle between a being who has just achieved a higher consciousness in the midst of a battle with a sentient storm,” Bush says. “In order to defeat the creature in the storm he expends his new found powers and gives up his life. We wanted to convey that desperation and resolve in the music, so the riffage is pretty manic and things happen pretty fast.”
Once you hear the single, you can preorder Volume I here and check Hyborian out on the road (dates below).
3/16 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room - w/ Iron Reagan, Power Trip
3/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Private Location Release Party - w/ Keef Mountain, Expo 70, Orphans of Doom, Inner Altar
3/18 - Omaha, NE @ O'Leavers - w/ Dirty Talker
3/19 - Lincoln, NE @ Duffy's Tavern - w/ High Ruler, Sweats
3/20 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
3/21 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabes
3/22 - Chicago, IL @ Township - w/ Guerilla
3/23 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency - w/ Telekinetic Yeti and Droids Attack
3/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Hexagon Bar - w/ Lungs
3/25 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar - w/ Bastard