Track Premiere: Earth Electric - 'Meditate. Mediate'

"We have chosen the aptly titled 'Meditate. Mediate' as our first single, because this song reflects the content and theme of our album well,” Earth Electric says. “We also feel that its vibe serves as a wake-up call for this rather bleak and egocentric world. We simply need more colours! Through our debut Vol. 1: Solar we convey pure emotions with a musical emphasis on 'the classic era' of hard rock. In our opinion, the result is adventurous and fun; at times a tad psychedelic and untamed yet on the other hand classic and refined. This is no make-up, just pure rock in all its pride and glory. We are Earth Electric!"

Season of Mist is slated to release Vol. 1: Solar on May 12. Preorders for the album are available here.