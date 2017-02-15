MAGIC BULLET RECORDS DELIVERS A SONIC BEATDOWN ON NINETIES STRETCH OF MEMORY LANE

Remarkable things are afoot over at the YouTube page of Magic Bullet Records -- one of the best, most adventurous independent labels currently in existence, led by the incomparable artist/musician/leader Brent Eyestone whose efforts we've previously covered here, here, here, and here -- where a series of amazing live performances captured on videotape during various revolutionary heavy music moments of the nineties are now being digitized and posted for posterity.

The project -- launched at roughly the same time as Eyestone's new zine, the online component of which is housed at the website of his hardcore band Bleach Everything -- should be explored in full, but here are a few of our jaw-dropping favs from the collection.

KISS IT GOODBYE 04.17.97 at Fitzgerald's in Houston, TX