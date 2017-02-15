MAGIC BULLET RECORDS DELIVERS A SONIC BEATDOWN ON NINETIES STRETCH OF MEMORY LANE/
Remarkable things are afoot over at the YouTube page of Magic Bullet Records -- one of the best, most adventurous independent labels currently in existence, led by the incomparable artist/musician/leader Brent Eyestone whose efforts we've previously covered here, here, here, and here -- where a series of amazing live performances captured on videotape during various revolutionary heavy music moments of the nineties are now being digitized and posted for posterity.
The project -- launched at roughly the same time as Eyestone's new zine, the online component of which is housed at the website of his hardcore band Bleach Everything -- should be explored in full, but here are a few of our jaw-dropping favs from the collection.
KISS IT GOODBYE 04.17.97 at Fitzgerald's in Houston, TX
HIS HERO IS GONE live in Columbus, OH 07.12.97 More Than Music Festival
SICK OF IT ALL "What's Goin' On?" live 1991 Super Bowl of Hardcore The Ritz NYC
INTEGRITY 05.28.94 @ A New Hope Hardcore Festival Madison, WI
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN June 1998 DIY show Warminster, PA Autobody Shop
UNBROKEN full set at American Legion Fieldsboro, NJ 07.08.95
SNAPCASE 06.19.95 at Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, MA
BOTCH live at Go! Studios 10.13.00 Carrboro, NC
COMBATWOUNDEDVETERAN & REVERSAL OF MAN live snippets from 27/58 in Columbia, SC 06.10.99
CONVERGE live at New Bedford Fest in MA on 02.18.95