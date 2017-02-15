Full Album Stream: Horseneck - 'Heavy Trip'

California outfit Horseneck have an eccentric album on their hands for debut Heavy Trip. Members current and past of Chelsea Wolfe and Will Haven play in Horseneck, laying down an upbeat fusion of post-hardcore and sludge.

Album opener “Bird Worried” features an organ, bluesy guitar parts and a combination of clean and harsh vocals. It highlights Horseneck’s biggest strength on Heavy Trip — their music isn’t what might be expected and it can be silly (see the “Michael Caine” video at the bottom), but they bring it together well.

There are more aggressive cuts on the album too, like “Lester Vitalis” and “No Gods,” that rely on thicker, fuzzier riffs but Horseneck never fail to deliver something memorable.