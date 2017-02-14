Track Premiere: Woe Grapple With Death On 'The Ones We Lost'

“If the name doesn’t give it away, ‘The Ones We Lost’ is about coming to terms with a loved one’s death,” Griggs says. “For me, it is the most draining song of Woe’s entire catalog. I, the other members of the band, and seemingly everyone I know had to deal with sudden deaths of family and friends over the past few years. Even if you recover, it leaves you changed. The cognitive dissonance between your body’s sense of something fundamentally broken in the world and the world’s indifference never really goes away. I think of this song as the emotional centerpiece of the album, a statement about grappling with the individual’s powerlessness in the face of the ultimate, final uncaring force.”

Woe will continue to grapple with these feelings on Hope Attrition when it’s released on March 17 through Vendetta Records. You can preorder the record here.