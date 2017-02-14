Belgian Symphonic Black Metallers Saille Birth Giants With "Benei ha'Elohim"

Nearly ten years since its inception, high-concept Belgian brutalizers Saille bring down the fire with their fourth album, Gnosis, to be released through Code666 Records on March 13th. The album will appeal to fans of thunderhoofed black metal with the good sense to breathe melodically.

Today we bring you a lyric video for the record's opening track, "Benei ha'Elohim." You've still got a few weeks before the rest of the album is released, so use that time to get over to Saille's Bandcamp page and bone up on their sound thus far before diving into the madness of Gnosis. Here's what the band had to say about the origins and meaning of this first song:

"The Benei ha'Elohim (translated: "Sons of God") were a group of beings that descended from the Heavens to mate with the Daughters of Men, thereby defying the will of God. They gifted mankind with great knowledge, including that of crafts and magic, but their deeds resulted in the birth of the Nephilim, destructive giants that wreaked havoc upon the earth."