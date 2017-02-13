Obituary Unveil "No" Via Decibel Flexi Series!

Obituary are making 2017 a big year for themselves. The Decibel Hall of Fame-inducted death metal legends have their tenth album on the way through Relapse, and they’ll bring their show on the road in March and April with Kreator, Midnight and Horrendous for the 2017 Decibel Magazine Tour. But to start, Obituary are the next to join the Decibel Flexi Series.

“No” was recorded exclusively for the Decibel Flexi Series. 2017 will mark the first year in Decibel history that each band on the tour has recorded a song for the series. You can hear “No” digitally right here.