All Out War Headline Bozzfest Benefit Show for Decibel Contributor D. Shawn Bosler

Longtime Decibel readers have been seeing Shawn Bosler’s byline for nearly the entire lifetime of the magazine, attached to thoughtful band profiles and occasionally unhinged reviews covering all things black, death and doom. Others have heard him dealing out blackened psychedelia in his Brooklyn-based band Kosmodemonic. The general public doesn’t really know about his work as a clinical psychologist, both in New York City’s family court system and his own private practice, but it fits into our general thesis of good dude, backed hard. He’s Decibel family, and right now he needs our help. While on vacation in San Diego over the Christmas holiday, Shawn was in a serious car accident that left him with a horrific list of broken bones and injuries, requiring multiple surgeries and putting him on a long road to full rehabilitation.



On March 24, 2017, St. Vitus Bar in Brooklyn is hosting a benefit show, with 100 percent of the money raised going to Shawn’s recovery fund. We’ve assembled a true once-in-a-lifetime bill for the cause, topped by a rare live appearance from savage metalcore stalwarts All Out War. They’re joined by local black metal philosophers Anicon, brutal Philly grinders Die Choking and Insect Ark’s hypnotic bass soundscapes. We’ll also have some one-of-a-kind items up for raffle to help our guy and his family. The collective range and power of the bands who have generously donated their time and support to this fund is a testament to Shawn’s reach in the world of extreme metal and beyond, and we hope locals will join us at St. Vitus to support him by taking in an amazing show! Tickets are just $15 and available here.



If you can't make it, but still want to contribute, please consider donating to the Bosler family's GoFundMe campaign here.