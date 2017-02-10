Track Premiere: Henry Kane - 'En själ till salu'/
Henry Kane, the one-man solo project of Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Ashcloud), sounds like it was written by a man possessed. Injected with an abundance of riffs, grooves and seemingly never-ending aggression, Den Förstörda Människans Rike, the band’s first album, is a battering ram of crusty death metal.
Den Förstörda Människans Rike doesn’t spend much (any) time on introductions or lead-ins. Instead, Henry Kane go straight for the kill, blasting fifteen songs into the listener. Though clearly a death metal album, Den Förstörda wears crust influence on its filthy sleeve — d-beat drumming is the default when blast beats aren’t and the guitar tones are raw and abrasive.
To get a taste of the album, check out "En själ till salu," and keep reading for more about Henry Kane.
Pettersson’s vocal range with Henry Kane is impressive too, varying from brutal and evil to simply disgusting; on some songs, he manages to growl, shriek and yell without respite or wavering.
Once your eardrums recover from the pummeling Henry Kane drills into them, you can preorder the album through their Bandcamp. Den Förstörda Människans Rike is out on February 20.