Track Premiere: Henry Kane - 'En själ till salu'

Henry Kane, the one-man solo project of Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Ashcloud), sounds like it was written by a man possessed. Injected with an abundance of riffs, grooves and seemingly never-ending aggression, Den Förstörda Människans Rike, the band’s first album, is a battering ram of crusty death metal.

Den Förstörda Människans Rike doesn’t spend much (any) time on introductions or lead-ins. Instead, Henry Kane go straight for the kill, blasting fifteen songs into the listener. Though clearly a death metal album, Den Förstörda wears crust influence on its filthy sleeve — d-beat drumming is the default when blast beats aren’t and the guitar tones are raw and abrasive.



To get a taste of the album, check out "En själ till salu," and keep reading for more about Henry Kane.