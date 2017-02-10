For Those About To Squawk: Sleep, Cranial Engorgement, Weltesser

This time of year man, I know I don’t want to sound like a broken parrot, but there’s just not that much that comes out in the winter. Thanks, Trump…

I’m going to start off with the slam-a-rific Cranial Engorgement with Horrific Existence on Gore House. Anyone that knows me, knows that this parrot is a fan of brootal death metal, and CE fits neatly in that category. That’s not to say this is amazing, this three piece could use a kick in the pants production wise. This has everything you need here, brutal grunts, growls and screams, arpeggiated sweeps, fast blasts and of course the slams. The production though is thinner than the back of Donald Trump’s hair and doesn’t really lend a much-needed punch. Think if like Dying Fetus (John Gallagher appears on one song) had really bad production, and the slam riffs just like tapped you instead of knocking you out. The songwriting is here, and I’m SURE these guys are killer live, but Horrific Existence just doesn’t have enough teeth. 4 Fucking Pecks.