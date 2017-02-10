Demo:listen: Praecognitvm

Praecognitvm are an existential black metal duo from the spleen of Chile. Two uni students— Marcelo (or M.), who plays guitar,bass, drums, and does vocals, and Andres (or A.), who also plays guitar—jamming atmospheric black metal together as a way of grappling with the absurdity of mere existence. “The black metal itself, I mean, there’s something weird about making music, both artistic expression as what it contains, also the different kinds of music, movies, landscapes, etc. At some point all the influences melt into a simple expression,” M. says, speaking of what compels him to make black metal. He continues: “On the other hand, [Praecognitvm] try to reach what we want through introspection, the thoughts that surround us. . . .”

On their four song demo, beautifully titled Inalienable Catharsis, this young duo point their headstocks heavenward and riff the bigger questions. Each song begins with a delay-soaked guitar passage that’s often repeated throughout the rest of the track. This lends itself well to the band’s oneiric, or dream-like, atmosphere. “Our inspiration comes from the quest . . . of the human being through this plane called existence. We follow an atmospheric sound, mixed with some dissonant and melancholic vibe, especially the 90s’ aesthetic and minimalist arts,” says M.