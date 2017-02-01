Track Premiere: Xibalba Say 'Adios' On New Song

The final track on the EP, “Adios” is a mournful goodbye delivered with rage.

“Pardon me, let the ashes settle, the winds take you. With love I say goodbye.

Here is my last stand, a sincere message. Maybe on deaf ears, but remember you and I.

The course and the past, between you and I. The corners, the cities we shared.

Ready to rest in peace with the thought of you. With a smile, hopefully you will remember me too.

Bury me, and let the headstone say

Con Amor, adios.”

Diablo, Con Amor… Adios is slated for a very fitting February 17 release date through Closed Casket Activities. Preorders are are up on their site.