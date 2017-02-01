Track Premiere: Xibalba Say 'Adios' On New Song/
Metallic hardcore heavyweights Xibalba haven’t slowed down since their inception, cranking out a multitude of demos, splits, EPs and albums. Following their 2015 full-length, Tierra y Libertad, Xibalba recorded a 3-song EP, Diablo, Con Amor… Adios, loaded with brutalizing hardcore.
Today, we bring you EP closer, “Adios.” Xibalba’s hallmark metallic riffage and pummeling breakdowns are still present, erupting from the slight respites the quintet offers before letting loose again.
The final track on the EP, “Adios” is a mournful goodbye delivered with rage.
“Pardon me, let the ashes settle, the winds take you. With love I say goodbye.
Here is my last stand, a sincere message. Maybe on deaf ears, but remember you and I.
The course and the past, between you and I. The corners, the cities we shared.
Ready to rest in peace with the thought of you. With a smile, hopefully you will remember me too.
Bury me, and let the headstone say
Con Amor, adios.”
Diablo, Con Amor… Adios is slated for a very fitting February 17 release date through Closed Casket Activities. Preorders are are up on their site.