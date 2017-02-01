Track Premiere: Unearthly Trance - 'Scythe'/
Bleak, sludgy doom awaits you when you click play. Unearthly Trance are edging closer to the release of their upcoming record, Stalking the Ghost, and with that comes the third taste from it, “Scythe.”
The slow, downtuned guitars are met with slightly less dreary melodies that build an uneasy feeling further amplified by the feedback and noise that rumble through the speakers.
"’Scythe’ lyrically touches on the occult symbolism and mythos of Saturn,” says guitarist/vocalist Ryan Lypynsky. “It is one of the songs we've had for a while for the new album. It works great live and I feel like it's a perfect representation of the UT sound."
Stalking the Ghost is out on February 24 through Relapse Records. More info about preorders is available here.