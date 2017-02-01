Buzz Osborne Talks New Supergroup, Crystal Fairy

What’s different about this [versus other members' previous projects], and what’s it like writing music with them? Did everything just flow out like that?

Yeah, pretty much. It was not all done at once but generally I have to struggle for things more than I had to for this. It came together really quickly; we bashed out songs fast and Terri was really good at adapting her vocals to what we were doing. I knew she could, and I knew she had never done anything quite like this. I wrote some of the music, she wrote some of the music, we wrote some of the stuff with Omar. Came together quickly and came out great. It’s been really fun for me to work with a different singer since I’m primarily the main singer in the Melvins.

Is this going to be a regular thing now or is this kind of a one-off album?

I don’t know. The fact that it came together and it’s gonna come together at all is something I’m very excited with. I don’t have any preconceived idea, this one isn’t even out. I’m gonna continue to do what I’m doing and I’m gonna give this as good a shot as I can.

If you had to describe the recording process, do you have one memory that sticks out the most?

The last night we recorded, Terri was putting vocals on a song called “Secret Agent Rat” and I had been thinking — because she speaks English and Spanish fluently — I had this idea in my head for a while that “Oh, she should sing one of these songs in Spanish. That’d be cool,” and I realized this was the last song and I was gonna tell her “Maybe you should try this in Spanish. It might be cool.”

So I’m sitting there and we run the song, it was just me and her there in the studio with the engineer and she starts singing in Spanish. I couldn’t believe it. It was the fucking weirdest thing, totally weird.

That was pretty strange. It was one of the thing that almost gives you the creeps.

Is there any theme to the lyrics you tried to follow?

Terri wrote all the lyrics and I didn’t question her on it. I really do believe in artistic freedom as far as that’s concerned and you take somebody like her, you let them do the job and you’ll get a better result.

If you had to show someone who had never heard Crystal Fairy one song off the record, do you have one in mind?

It’s hard to say. A lot of it’s pretty varied. I couldn’t pick, I’d say “Crystal Fairy,” that song.