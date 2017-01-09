Track Premiere: Western Addiction - 'Masscult, Vulgarians and Entitlement'

Fat Wreck punk rockers Western Addiction aren’t new to recording and releasing music. In fact, the band’s first full-length album, Cognicide, came out in 2005 following a 7” and a split with New Mexican Disaster Squad.

After a seven year hiatus, Western Addiction returned to release two EPs, but a second album has been absent from their catalogue, until now. Western Addiction will release Tremulous in early March, but the first single is out today.

“Masscult, Vulgarians and Entitlement” strikes with the infectious energy Cognicide did. The song is straightforward punk rock with few frills, catchy enough that it begs to be played live.