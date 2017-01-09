Blast Beat Network Offers Unsigned Band Promopalooza

It’s tough to be an unsigned band. The internet is rife with demos, EPs and albums to listen to, and it’s all too easy to get lost in the options. Fortunately, it’s possible to get a leg up on the competition.

The Blast Beat Network is offering unsigned bands a chance to receive 50,000 impressions on a banner ad throughout thirty days on the Network’s sites, which include Decibel, MetalSucks, Metal Injection and more.

Blast Beat Network sells ads for the above publications, and features them across the network of websites. To get those impressions costs $100 (less than labels pay for the same banner ads), and more info about it can be found here.