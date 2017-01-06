Hall of Fame Countdown: Enslaved "Frost"

Enslaved’s Frost is more than a great black metal album. True, it’s musical prowess alone is enough to merit a place among the pantheon of releases that came out of Scandinavia in 1994 (De Mysteriis Dom Santhanas, In the Nightside Eclipse, Pentagram, and so on). But it’s often hailed, along with the band’s other 1994 release (Vikingligr Veldi), as a classic of Viking or pagan metal as well.

What does that mean exactly? The terms “Viking” or “pagan” as metal adjectives have become rather loaded. Typically, when metal listeners use these terms, they’re referring to Amon Amarth or perhaps the bands associated with the late-aughts pagan metal explosion (Ensiferum, Tyr, Turisas). But however fun these bands are (especially live), they tend to boil down more to a sort of Viking or pagan kitsch, rather than anything that evokes anything historical or mystical in the minds of listeners. The reliance on power metal, or power-infused melodeath, as the basis of the music might be the reason for this.

So what makes Enslaved, particularly Frost, different? After all, the song titles all relate to Norse mythology or the Viking age. The album cover has misty mountains on it. Hell, the guys in the band even have beards! But this is different, this is Viking black metal. Sure, this might be my personal preferences talking here, but style matters here (one could say the same about Unleashed, albeit in a death metal context). Trym Torson’s drumming seems impossibly fast, and yet is so punishing at the same time. Ivar Bjørnson’s guitar work is direct, straightforward and effective (he was only 16 when they recorded it! What’s your excuse?). Grutle Kjellson’s reverb-soaked vocals bear the demonic quality the genre is known for, but here sound more like heathen hordes shouting from the mountaintops. So while the imagery and subject matter might have a lot in common with the more Ren-Faire-esque bands, the combination of these themes with 2nd-wave black metal has much more to do with Bathory’s Blood, Fire, Death and bands like Windir, Helheim and Falkenbach.

Frost feels like a collection of stories, like the Poetic Edda set to music. And it’s because it’s played in a dark, menacing style that we are able to take it more seriously. And it’s why it’s worth chatting about which songs are your favorite.

9. Frost

I only place this song last since it’s meant as an ambient intro track. There’s nothing wrong with it. In fact, it opens the album perfectly. But it doesn’t make sense to try and set it against the other songs.

8. Yggdrasil

And I sort of feel the same way about this song. But that doesn’t mean it’s mixture of traditional and metal sounds isn’t artistically valuable. Long before Wardruna made a career out of recreating folk instrumentation and chants, Enslaved was way ahead of their time. Yggdrasil is of course the famous ash tree connecting the nine worlds in Norse mythology. It’s thematic importance bears similarity to the tree of life in Genesis and most certainly influenced J.R.R. Tolkien’s creation of the “trees of Valinor” in Middle-Earth (in the undying lands to the west, the ancestral homelands the of Elves).