For Those About to Squawk: Waldo's Pecks of Grind, Death and Power

Happy 2017, motherpeckers! This time of year is traditionally slow on the releases. I know I say this every year, but, hey, at least we have the potential for a “classic” Fear Factory reunion… zzzzzz… OOPS, I just drifted off there for a second. Anyway, where were we?

So, Spanish death metallers Avulsed are celebrating their 25th year anniversary with Deathgeneration on Xtreem Music. So for those who aren’t in the know, Avulsed are death metal, like borderline gore death metal at times, and they have some melodic leads, thrown in here and there. But, let’s talk about Deathgeneration. This is a little bit of a confusing release; this is a re-recording of songs spanning their career, and on the 19 tracks they feature here, there are 18 (!) guest singers. So, to sum this all up, this is cool and a cool little retrospective of their career, and definitely has an updated sound compared to some of the previous releases, but is this double disc/double LP necessary? I don’t really know. Also, check out the cover of their ‘classic’ “Stabwound Orgasm.” Uh, 6 Fucking Pecks.