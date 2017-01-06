ENCROTCHMENT: WILDCARD ROUND, WITH EDDIE GOBBO OF SOMETHING IS WAITING

I will say this: Sherman has really played well this year. So has his team. So at the end of the day, a win does wash away sins. I don't like the fact that Arizona almost came back and beat them last week when they had their foots on their throats.

Seattle has to know that Atlanta is the golden road to the NFC Championship, not Dallas. So they're lucky they got their third seed, for now.

Matchup wise, I like Seattle this week. Karmatically, I hate them. They owe the football gods one for that Blair Walsh missed field goal from last year. Blair Walsh lost his job this year, but they way. I like the Lions offense. I don't like their defense much. I don't see them going far at all in the playoffs, but I see them winning, or darn sure coming close to winning this game. Stafford has a mistake free game. I look for their kicker Matt Prater to be the MVP of this game. I think ex-Seahawk Golden Tate will bite his team by catching a ball that wasn't a catch, and Detroit wins this one, setting up what I deemed the Thanksgiving matchup next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sea You Next Tuesday, Hawks.

YOU MUST GO NOW, Sunday, Jan 8th, Noon

Ok, I'm not just trying to arbitrarily be a dick with this prediction, but I have not been more sure on the outcome of a playoff game since the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the 2005 playoffs. I was certain the Colts would win. Pittsburgh won. So there's that.

I will say this: I don't like the Steelers at this point of the season compared to how I liked them at the beginning of the season, when they were my Super Bowl pick. This season has exposed Pittsburgh as a team that has a good offense, with a handful of overrated players, and anemic roll players. Antonio Brown is amazing. Probably the best receiver in Football. However, he doesn't have a Number 2 receiver to take pressure off of him. I was hoping that a player like Darius Hayward-Bey would rise this year in Pitt, sort of like his draftmate Michael Crabtree has this year, but he hasn't become a force. This has caused me to question Mike Tomlin, a man I now see as a good, but not great, coach. I think the culture in Pittsburgh has officially changed from a championship culture to a playoff culture. I think Pittsburgh should be unbelievably frustrated that they are not sitting home with a first round bye, when it was shaping up for theirs to lose. I think they had an easier road than KC this year, seemed to put in a fraction of the effort.

THAT SAID: they ARE here and ARE healthy, for the first time seemingly ever in the playoffs.

As for their opponent, the Miami Dolphins, I'm extremely excited for them. Likely they will get handled in this game easily. But hats off to a great season. My coach of the year would have to go to Adam Gase, who has changed the culture in Miami to that of a winning one. Their QB Ryan Tannihill is injured, and they have to ride a back up, Matt Moore in. Tannehill has taken snaps this week in practice, but will way more than likely not play.

Statement season for Miami though. They have their Head Coach, Gase. They are the second in line in the AFC East for a long time, which the Jets and Bills in seemingly in complete rebuild modes.



Good for them! Enjoy your first round loss, Miami. At least you made it to the dance.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER vs HELEN CHAPPEL, Sunday, Jan 8, 3pm.

Of course they save this game for last, for dramatic effect.