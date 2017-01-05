Windswept (ft. Drudkh’s Roman Sayenko) debut epic new track

Roman Sayenko might not me the chattiest member of the extreme metal underground, but he’s easily one of the most prolific. The Drudkh founder has not only cranked out 10 folky black metal LPs with said act, but has appeared on over a dozen other releases from Blood of Kingu, Hate Forest and Dark Ages amongst others. Guess irefusing all interview requests frees up time to complete lots of recording!

The latest of which is Windswept, his ripping new black metal project, which has just signed signed to Season of Mist. Debut track "Blinding and Bottomless Abyss Is Howling" isn’t as pretty as recent Drudkh output, but that is likely the point.

Don’t wait for Sayenko to tell you anything about it. Just jam it below.