Primitive Origins: Sudden Death - 'Suddenly'

Primitive Origins is a column where we'll look back at proto-metal and early metal that deserves a bit of your battered eardrum's attention. We're keeping it loose and easy here: there's no strict guidelines other than it's gotta be old, it helps if it's obscure, and it's gotta rock out surprisingly hard for its context. Pscyh-ed out proto-metal from the late '60s? Of course. Early attempts at doom metal from the '70s? Hell yeah. Underground Soviet metal from the early '80s? Sure. Bring it on. Bring it all on.

Pasadena, California's Sudden Death is one of the more obscure acts we've covered in this column; this album, recorded in March 1972 (not 1971, as is often reported online; also, the band is often said to be from Long Island, which is, apparently, not true, although the PI we've hired to try to get a handle on all this is still trying to figure it out) (also, hope my editor will cover that cost) was a demo recorded live in CBS Columbia Records studios, on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and was left collecting dust until its release in 1995.

That cover art is bound to catch the eye of any metalhead, and for good reason: we got skulls, we got a cross, we got solemn dudes... we got all the ingredients for a metal album. And, indeed, a 1972 metal album we have in Suddenly, and a very good one. (Fun side note: the cover art of Suddenly, which finally saw release, on vinyl, on Rockadelic Records in 1995, is apparently a still from the 1979 film Que Viva Mexico).

Opener “Come Away With Me” starts things off trippy and very “Planet Caravan”-y, the sounds definitely more firmly entrenched in the psych/hard rock of the times than anything approaching some of the proto-doom sounds we've explored in Primitive Origins past. But don't let it fool you; while it's a great song, things get much heavier.

The band get more raucous with second track “Road Back Home,” which combines Sabbath boogie with an outrageous vocal performance that is more MC5 or Iggy Pop than it is Ozzy; it's a killer combo (and it just made my wife come in my office to close my door and comment about how this music is “crazy,” surely a seal of approval).