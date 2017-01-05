Panopticon Unveil “Sheep in Wolves’ Clothing” Via Decibel Flexi Series!/
2017 will likely be the busiest year ever for Panopticon. Austin Lunn’s deeply (and rightfully) revered atmospheric black metal act will release its sixth studio LP, The Scars of Man and the Once Nameless Wild, through Bindrune/Nordvis, and the full live band will make its east coast debut in April at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. But even before any of that radness ensues, Panopticon are the latest addition the Decibel Flexi Series.
Brand new track “Sheep in Wolves’ Clothing” was recorded especially for the flexi series back in November of 2016 and it's one of the heaviest numbers Lunn has penned in years. And we have the flexi track streaming for your digital pleasure below.
Deluxe Decibel subscribers will receive our March issue containing the Panopticon flexi over the next couple weeks, but if you still wanna score a copy, we have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number available with the issue in our webstore here.