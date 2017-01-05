Helheim Premiere Epic Video For 'Baklengs mot Intet'

The most simple but accurate way to describe the new Helheim video is "epic."



Walls of guitar and slightly distant-sounding vocals are here, giving "Baklengs mot intet" a very full sound. The video plays with light and dust, creating memorable shots of Helheim and the models in the bright, yet very dark, music video. The band says:



"The videos 'Baklengs mot intet' and 'Ymr' gives the best presentation of the new Helheim project, landawarijaR. While the theme of 'Ymr' is about establishing yourself through Norse arts and works, doing the metaphorical climb of Yggdrasil, the theme of 'Baklengs mot Intet' describes the inner battle, the bottomless despair and endless futility experienced by a walker of the Way. While 'Ymr' describes the climb up and the letting go from the top, 'Baklengs mot intet' describes the fall and its possible implications.



"Through these songs Helheim is continuing is exploration and modern interpretation of the darker aspects of the North-European pre christian culture, capturing the spirit of the heritage in ways elusive both to researchers and immaterial archaeologists."



landawarijaR will be released on January 20 through Dark Essence Records.