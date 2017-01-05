An Introduction to Pissed On (Possibly Not What You Think)

</iframe</div></div><div class="sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html" data-block-type="2" id="block-yui_3_17_2_1_1483283196108_27133"><div class="sqs-block-content"><p><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:View>Normal</w:View> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves/> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:SnapToGridInCell/> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/> <w:DontVertAlignCellWithSp/> <w:DontBreakConstrainedForcedTables/> <strong><span style="font-size:12.0pt">What do you tell people when they ask about the history of Pissed On?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>Davin Jones [vocals/noise]: </strong>Pissed On started from a hospital bed and a computer chair. I suffer from a rare illness called Chronic Granulomatous Disease and due to drug interactions, I developed severe osteoporosis, which in turn caused me to break eleven vertebrae. I was bed ridden, so Tyler would visit me and play me riffs while I wrote lyrics. By the time I was well enough to record, we had a demo.</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size:12.0pt">Is the band’s moniker selection based on fetish water sports play, the treatment of society’s underclass by the ruling class or a little of both?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>DJ:</strong> To be completely honest, when we started out we never really expected to get where we are and it was just kind of a silly name we took from an A$AP Rocky line in A$AP Ferg’s song “Shabba.” Now it's kind of stuck, and we like that our name allows us to not take ourselves too seriously. </span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size:12.0pt">What significance does the title <em>The Hanged Man</em> and the accompanying cover art have? Rumour has it there’s a concept threaded through the record’s five tracks?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>DJ: </strong>The cover art was an idea I had that I drew up and we sent to an artist named Soren Haxan (his version is much prettier than mine). It does go along with the lyrical content in the sense that it conveys the same feeling. I’ve always written lyrics from my own perspective and I wanted to do something different. This album is “written by” an extremely nihilistic and pessimistic man who wants to show people that they are purposeless. It shows the struggle one may feel with the realization that they have no purpose. To push this further I wrote it as if each song is a section of his manifesto, ending with him taking his own life. When tarot card aspect of the art came up, Tyler suggested the name for the album which I think is fitting.</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size:12.0pt">What’s the writing and recording process like for you as a duo? Did you have much experience in creating in this manner before Pissed On and how would you detail the advantages and disadvantages of doing so when compared to what you typically have experienced in band/creative situations?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>Tyler Byers [guitar/noise]: </strong>Writing typically starts with me bringing Davin the skeletal structure of a song. From there, we add the meat and muscle. Much of our experimentation happens during the recording process. To us, improvisation in the studio is just as important as the time spent writing. I've been making music with Davin for longer than I haven't been, so the writing and recording process feels completely organic. </span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size:12.0pt">How was it recording with Andy Nelson in the producer’s chair? What’s the procedure like for you recording as a two-piece?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>TB:</strong> Working with Andy was such a humbling experience. He's a large part of why we're confident with this release. We were pretty insistent on doing an EP, but there are definitely longer releases coming.</span></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>DJ:</strong> Yeah, Andy was great to work with and he's an all-around great guy. I think he helped push us to try and experiment on some things. Our friend and longtime collaborator Simon Hall came up and tracked the drums for us, and after that we sat down and tracked everything. After the tracking was done we started really playing with the production and I definitely feel as though Andy brought our vision to life.</span></p></div></div><div class="sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image" data-block-type="5" id="block-yui_3_17_2_1_1483283196108_28044"><div class="sqs-block-content"> <div class="image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-below design-layout-inline"> <div class="intrinsic" style="max-width:636.0px;"> <div style="padding-bottom:150.9434051513672%;" class="image-block-wrapper has-aspect-ratio" data-description="" > <noscript><img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54da7ffbe4b06c67da90bea3/t/58691c5c893fc0dff9f7f748/1483283554280/" /></noscript><img class="thumb-image" data-src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54da7ffbe4b06c67da90bea3/t/58691c5c893fc0dff9f7f748/1483283554280/" data-image="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54da7ffbe4b06c67da90bea3/t/58691c5c893fc0dff9f7f748/1483283554280/" data-image-dimensions="636x960" After that, we're doing a full US release tour.</span></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><strong>TB:</strong> It's important to keep moving forward, and because of that we aren't letting up anytime soon. </span></p></div></div><div class="sqs-block video-block sqs-block-video" data-block-json="{"layout":"caption-hidden","overlay":false,"description":{"source":"","html":""},"hSize":null,"floatDir":null,"html":"<iframe width=\"560\" height=\"315\" src=\"https://www.youtube.com/embed/TOtuhIm3OQ4\" frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen></iframe>","resolvedBy":"manual"}" data-block-type="32" id="block-yui_3_17_2_1_1483283196108_32952"><div class="sqs-block-content"><div class="sqs-video-wrapper" data-html="<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TOtuhIm3OQ4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>" data-provider-name=""></div></div></div><div class="sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html" data-block-type="2" id="block-yui_3_17_2_1_1483283196108_33018"><div class="sqs-block-content"><p><a href="#"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/pissedonky">https://www.facebook.com/pissedonky</a></span></a></p><p><span style="font-size:12.0pt">The Hanged Man is set for release on March 17th on Advocate Records.</span></p> Drudkh's Roman Sayenko) debut epic new track" id="prevLink"><i class="icon-chevron-left"></i><span class="prev-title">Windswept (ft. 