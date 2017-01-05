An Introduction to Pissed On (Possibly Not What You Think)/
Hailing from Kentucky, Pissed On’s forthcoming The Hanged Man EP promises to be one of grindcore’s most jam-packed releases in 2017. Its five songs may only clock in at ten minutes, but the conceptual depth and broad strokes of grind, punk, hardcore, powerviolence, death metal and noise contribute to make the duo’s third release (a demo and a split with Street Rat comprise the band’s limited discography) a powerful piece of work despite its brevity.
Today we are giving y’all a jump start on all things Pissed On with a premiere of two tracks from The Hanged Man (“Dear Reader” and “Enter the Void”), an introductory interview plus some live footage we tracked down on the un-drained resource swamp that is YouTube. Grind your face off and life away!