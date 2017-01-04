DECIBEL SCRIBE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CAR ACCIDENT -- FUND ESTABLISHED TO AID RECOVERY

Respected metal culture chronicler, incisive critic, longtime Decibel contributor, and all-around exemplary human being D. Shawn Bosler was involved in a horrific car accident just outside San Diego over the holidays, suffering "numerous and serious injuries, requiring several complicated surgeries."

From a GoFundMe page set up to support Bosler and his family during this ordeal:

He is currently in the hospital and the good news is he is alive, more alert and talking each day. The bad news is his rehabilitation will likely be a long one, but we are all hoping for the best recovery possible.

Yesterday alone Bosler underwent facial surgery ahead of a planned spinal surgery. Decibel humbly asks readers share the GoFundMe page far and wide, give what you can, and keep Bosler's wife and children in your thoughts.