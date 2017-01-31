Track Premiere: Ungfell cast “Gottes Acker”

Now Ungfell are set to cast an even more potent and bewildering spell upon the unsuspecting world with their debut full length, Tôtbringære. According to Menetekel, the main force behind Ungfell, “Tôtbringære” means “bringer of death,” and is an Old German name for the Devil.

We’re privileged to bring you an exclusive premiere of “Gottes Acker,” the third track from Ungfell’s debut full length. Enjoy “the melodic sounds of a tortured minstrel as he is being burned on a stack of wood,” as Menetekel himself describes the "Gottes Acker."